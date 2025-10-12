ETV Bharat / state

‘A Mother's Grief’: 90-Year-Old Woman's Beloved Peepal Tree, Her 'Son,' Illegally Cut Down In Chattisgarh’s Sarragondi

Devla Bai weeping at the felled tree ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 12, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST 2 Min Read

Bilaspur: A poignant video of an elderly woman planting a Peepal tree after it was illegally felled in the Sarragondi village of Khairgarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai in Chhattisgarh is going viral on social media. Devla Bai, aged 90, planted a Peepal tree at government land near her home more than 20 years ago. Someone secretly cut down the Peepal tree in the dark of night on October 5. Upon learning of its removal, she ran to the tree, panting and crying. She also planted a new Peepal tree at its location. The Khairagarh police said they have arrested two individuals in connection with the illegal felling. Sharing the viral video on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, This is such a heart-wrenching scene! 𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲- 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧. I'm told this occurred in the State of Chhattisgarh”. Devla Bai said that she considered the Peepal tree not just a tree but her son. She cared for it in the same way people care for their children for more than 20 years. Over the years, the tree had been worshipped and had become a centre of the village's faith.