‘A Mother's Grief’: 90-Year-Old Woman's Beloved Peepal Tree, Her 'Son,' Illegally Cut Down In Chattisgarh’s Sarragondi
Devla Bai cared for the tree in the same way people care for their children for more than 20 years.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Bilaspur: A poignant video of an elderly woman planting a Peepal tree after it was illegally felled in the Sarragondi village of Khairgarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai in Chhattisgarh is going viral on social media.
Devla Bai, aged 90, planted a Peepal tree at government land near her home more than 20 years ago. Someone secretly cut down the Peepal tree in the dark of night on October 5. Upon learning of its removal, she ran to the tree, panting and crying. She also planted a new Peepal tree at its location.
The Khairagarh police said they have arrested two individuals in connection with the illegal felling. Sharing the viral video on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, This is such a heart-wrenching scene! 𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲- 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧. I'm told this occurred in the State of Chhattisgarh”.
Devla Bai said that she considered the Peepal tree not just a tree but her son. She cared for it in the same way people care for their children for more than 20 years. Over the years, the tree had been worshipped and had become a centre of the village's faith.
According to villagers, Devla Bai planted the Peepal Tree, and it had grown into a huge tree. People perform pujas here, and during the summer, both humans and cattle rest under its shade. During festivals, large-scale pujas are held here. Villagers say that Devla Bai would also tie a sacred thread and apply a tilak to the Peepal tree during festivals.
“The Peepal tree planted by elderly mother Devla Bai held a deep connection in our hearts. Some people had their eyes on this tree. Previous attempts were made to cut it down, but seeing the villagers' protest, the accused refrained from taking action. But at night, they cut the tree down. We want those behind this heinous act to receive the harshest punishment,” said a villager.
As soon as elderly Devla learned of this, the villager said, she ran to the tree. Tears welled up in her eyes at the sight. She began screaming, saying that someone had taken her son from her. People tried to console the elderly woman, but she remained weeping for hours, clinging to the felled tree.
Sometimes, the elderly woman would caress the trunk of the felled tree, and other times, she would burst into loud sobs. Villagers say that this tree was the only support for the elderly woman. They said that no one had any objection to the tree's location, yet the tree was cut down, which is completely wrong.
Devla Bai has become silent since the tree was cut down. Based on the villager’s complaint, Khairagarh police arrested two people. After being questioned, the accused were presented in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
