A Mother's Agony, Poverty Denies A Final Glimpse of Her Daughter

Koyyalagudem (Eluru district): Even before the tears of a mother could dry up, the funeral of her daughter had taken place. In the small village of Koyyalagudem, Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh, a mother's heart was broken twice.

The first time was five years ago, when her daughter, Korada Satyavathi, left for a distant land in search of a job and eventually died in a road accident.

The second time is now, with the news reaching a distraught mother that her daughter has been laid to rest by someone unknown without her knowledge.

It was an act of kindness that could only deepen a mother’s pain and anguish.

For Lanka Satyavathi, the five years since her daughter's death have been an endless cycle of grief and misery. Her daughter, driven by the sheer need for a job that could lift the family’s poverty, had fled a troubled marriage and sought a new life in Bahrain.

The grieving mother recalled how her relatives had initially taken her daughter to Qatar for work. After a few years, she returned home. Later, her alcoholic husband frequently harassed her, even visiting her mother’s house to trouble her. Unable to bear the situation, the daughter left again, saying she was going to Hyderabad. Only after some days did the mother come to know that her daughter had in fact gone abroad. The shocking news of her death in Bahrain arrived soon after.

The daughter’s desperate pursuit of a better life was tragically cut short in a road accident in Bahrain in 2020. At that time, her family lacked the financial means to bring her mortal remains back to India. With no one to take responsibility there, her body remained unclaimed in a freezer for five long years.

Satyavathi lived with the agony of not being able to perform the last rites, not being able to say a proper goodbye. Her poverty had stolen her daughter's life and now denied her the right to grieve.

The Bahraini authorities preserved the body in cold storage for five years. Only recently, the Andhra Pradesh Pravasi Telugu Sangam (APNRTS) informed the family that a donor had come forward to bear the expenses and that the cremation was carried out on the 20th of this month. A donor had arranged for her daughter's cremation in Bahrain.

It was a brutal confirmation of an irreparable loss of a daughter, who had left so long ago, and one who would never return home.

With tears of sorrow, Satyavathi lamented that she could not even see her daughter's face one last time. Now, all that remained was a bitter truth and a recurring nightmare that a stranger's kindness had taken her daughter to the grave.