A Mother's Unremitting Love: Woman Donates Part Of Her Liver, A Kidney To Son; 'Inspiring Case', Say ILBS Doctors

New Delhi: He was biologically born in 1997 sound and healthy. In 2015, tragedy struck the family as the teenager was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver disease. But his mother stepped up again to donate a part of her liver to give her son another birth.
In an extraordinary act of love and motherhood, the 60-year-old woman has given her son the gift of life for the third time at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi by donating him her kidney after he suffered renal failure.
Fearless, the mother once again proved to be the most willing and medically suitable donor for her son. She was still healthy enough after her previous liver donation, so she was allowed to donate one of her kidneys.
The renal transplant team at ILBS, led by Dr Abhiyuthan Singh Jadoun, performed a highly complex laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, overcoming challenges due to his previous major surgery. The recipient transplant was handled by a skilled team of nephrologists led by Dr R P Mathur, overcoming significant immunological hurdles including rejection antibodies from an earlier liver transplant.
The transplant was successful and the son was discharged after a recovery period of 10 days. Doctors said it is an inspiring case where a mother donated both liver and kidney to the same recipient at a gap of a decade.
Let us tell you that ILBS is a Delhi government-run hospital, which sets standards in advanced healthcare and also runs campaigns for organ donation across the country.
