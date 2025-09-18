ETV Bharat / state

A Midnight Trip To Sialia, The Doorless Village Of Kendrapara In Odisha

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: As autumn breeze swept across the village in Rajkanika block, we stepped inside the unseen boundaries with absolute caution late on Tuesday night, making sure the footsteps did not disturb the sound of calmness. But the peace was disturbing to us, probably the reason why the villagers were deep asleep amid the consistent chirps of the crickets, least concerned about their safety and security.

It was pitch dark due to a power outage. And we had to tread cautiously as the lanes had turned slippery after a spell of rain.

When our camera started panning to capture the view, what struck us were the houses with no doors. And we knew we were in Sialia. A la Shani Shingnapur in Maharashtra, the village had no doors ever since it was established. Neither was there any CCTV around nor iron gates - must-haves in the present day urban dwelling spaces. As per the claims of the villagers, who woke up to our innocuous whispers, not one case of theft has been registered in the nearest police station in years.

A Midnight Trip To Sialia, The Doorless Village Of Kendrapara In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

The only barrier in every home were bamboo poles to keep away stray dogs or wild animals. The residents, however, slept without fear, knowing well that they are in the protection net of the village’s presiding deity, Maa Kharakhai.

About 140 km from Bhubaneswar, Sialia has nearly 100 houses. As per common belief and lore, when a dead body once lay near the goddess, foxes and dogs circled it. Maa Kharakhai guarded it and since then She has been believed to have guarded every threshold.