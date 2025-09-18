A Midnight Trip To Sialia, The Doorless Village Of Kendrapara In Odisha
Late at night, the villagers slept in peace though there were no doors and locks. Their only trust is on the presiding deity Maa Kharakhai.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: As autumn breeze swept across the village in Rajkanika block, we stepped inside the unseen boundaries with absolute caution late on Tuesday night, making sure the footsteps did not disturb the sound of calmness. But the peace was disturbing to us, probably the reason why the villagers were deep asleep amid the consistent chirps of the crickets, least concerned about their safety and security.
It was pitch dark due to a power outage. And we had to tread cautiously as the lanes had turned slippery after a spell of rain.
When our camera started panning to capture the view, what struck us were the houses with no doors. And we knew we were in Sialia. A la Shani Shingnapur in Maharashtra, the village had no doors ever since it was established. Neither was there any CCTV around nor iron gates - must-haves in the present day urban dwelling spaces. As per the claims of the villagers, who woke up to our innocuous whispers, not one case of theft has been registered in the nearest police station in years.
The only barrier in every home were bamboo poles to keep away stray dogs or wild animals. The residents, however, slept without fear, knowing well that they are in the protection net of the village’s presiding deity, Maa Kharakhai.
About 140 km from Bhubaneswar, Sialia has nearly 100 houses. As per common belief and lore, when a dead body once lay near the goddess, foxes and dogs circled it. Maa Kharakhai guarded it and since then She has been believed to have guarded every threshold.
“With her blessings, there is no theft here,” says Nilamani Sahu, a resident.
Elderly villagers narrate another legend that when the king of Kanika once tried to shift the goddess from the vines to his palace, her idol grew so heavy that She could not be moved. A temple was later built, but Maa Kharakhai still is worshipped in the open under vines, as a sign that protection lies not in walls but in faith.
For women married into Sialia, the idea takes some time to sink in. “When I came here 28 years ago, I was shocked, I could not come to terms with the fact the house with 10 rooms does not have a single door,” recalls Padmavati Sahu. “Now we have all got accustomed. We never think about the security of our gold and silver because nothing has ever been stolen from our houses,” she claimed.
Privacy in all the houses, though, is maintained through curtains or bamboo screens inside the homes.
Villagers also said that any theft attempt is met with swift divine justice. “Those who stole in the past were always caught immediately,” says Baikuntha Nayak of nearby Taras village.
Usually the shrine of Maa Kharakhai is crowded on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and festivals like Makar Sankranti and Kartika Purnima. People who come here often offer clay horses in gratitude when their wishes are fulfilled. “She is the fearless protector who sits on every door. So we have nothing to worry,” he adds.
When we tried checking at the nearby police station, Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Malik, showed us records to back the claim. “In six months of my posting here, not a single theft has been reported from Sialia,” confirmed the official.
Locals have long been urging the government to declare Sialia a heritage tourism site. “This tradition is unique. “We have forwarded a proposal to the state government for review,” says District Tourism Officer Tribhuban Jaisingh.
