20-Year-Old Shot Dead in Pune City, Police Suspect Revenge Killing

A 20-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Nana Peth area in Pune on Friday evening.
Pune: In an apparent revenge killing, the son of an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pune's Nana Peth area on Friday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Ayush Ganesh Komkar (20), Vanraj Andekar's maternal nephew.
The incident took place around 7.45 pm in the parking area of the housing society where he lived, said a police official. Ayush's father, Ganesh Komkar and mother, Sanjivani, are accused of the murder of Vanraj Andekar, which took place a year ago. Sanjivani is Vanraj's sister.
"Two unidentified persons fired 11 rounds and also attacked Ayush with sharp weapons. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival," said the official.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said Ayush had returned home after attending classes when he was attacked. The police had not found any role of Ayush in the Vanraj Andekar murder case, he said.
Multiple teams of the crime branch, as well as the local police station, have been deployed to trace the assailants, the DCP added. Vanraj, a former corporator, was murdered in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year. His father, Bandu Andekar, had a criminal background.
The police had arrested Sanjivani Komkar and her family members, Jayraj Komkar, Ganesh Komkar and 17 others in the case. Old rivalry and family and property-related disputes were suspected to be the reasons for the murder.
Two days ago, police registered a case against eight persons, including members of the Andekar gang and arrested two people allegedly linked to the Tipu Pathan gang on suspicion that they had supplied firearms to the Andekar gang.
