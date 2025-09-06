20-Year-Old Shot Dead in Pune City, Police Suspect Revenge Killing

ETV Bharat / state

Pune: In an apparent revenge killing, the son of an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pune's Nana Peth area on Friday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Ayush Ganesh Komkar (20), Vanraj Andekar's maternal nephew.

The incident took place around 7.45 pm in the parking area of the housing society where he lived, said a police official. Ayush's father, Ganesh Komkar and mother, Sanjivani, are accused of the murder of Vanraj Andekar, which took place a year ago. Sanjivani is Vanraj's sister.

"Two unidentified persons fired 11 rounds and also attacked Ayush with sharp weapons. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival," said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said Ayush had returned home after attending classes when he was attacked. The police had not found any role of Ayush in the Vanraj Andekar murder case, he said.