Girl Raped In Her House In Dehradun, Hunt On For Accused

The victim, who was thrashed by the accused, is undergoing treatment at a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

A girl was raped in her house by a youth at Patel Nagar in Dehradun recently
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: A girl was raped in her house by a youth at Patel Nagar in Dehradun recently.

The victim, who was also assaulted by the accused, has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical. As per a complaint filed by the victim's mother, on the night of July 3, there was a knock on the door of her house. When the woman's daughter opened the door, a youth from the neighbourhood entered the house, tore her clothes and raped her.

When the victim screamed, the accused thrashed her due to which she sustained critical injuries. Hearing the victim's screams, people from the neighbourhood gathered in front of the house. However, the youth fled the spot. Police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to a hospital.

The victim has been admitted to the ICU and her condition is critical, said doctors. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case has been registered at Patel Nagar police station.

Chandrabhan Adhikari, SHO of Patel Nagar police station said a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Anas and investigation has started. "A manhunt has been launched and the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

RAPE OF A GIRL IN DEHRADUNWOMEN CRIME IN PATEL NAGARWOMEN SAFETY IN UTTARAKHANDDEHRADUN

