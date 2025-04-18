ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Man Dies By Suicide After Being Caught While Molesting A Woman

Jaipur: A man died by suicide after he was caught while allegedly molesting a woman, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Jhotawara, said Rajendra Singh, Station House Officer, Jhotawara Police Station.

"The incident took place on the Joshi Road. Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and took the man, who was in a critical condition to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. After investigation, we came to know that the deceased has been identified as Anand," Rajendra Singh said.

He added that a probe is underway and the body of the deceased has been been sent for post-mortem.

"Anand was caught by the public while he was molesting a woman on the Joshi road. At that time, he tried to die by suicide and was in a critical condition. The locals informed us about the incident, which spread fear and we reached the spot," the Station House Officer added.