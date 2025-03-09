ETV Bharat / state

A Madhya Pradesh All-Women Temple Where Men Aren't Allowed To Enter

Burhanpur: A women-only temple, which has come up in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, has been pulling crowds these days. For women devotees here, this temple has come as a statement against some temples' bar on women's entry into sanctum sanctorum across the country..

The unique temple is built only for women, who are allowed to enter this temple and it is called the 'temple of sisters.' All the responsibilities related to taking care of this temple including worship to conducting darshan are done by women. Entry of men is completely prohibited here. At this temple, women meditate, sing songs and do bhajans without any 'male interference'.

This temple has been built at the ancient Shri Swaminarayan temple complex of Silampura. After its renovation about eight years ago, the temple became more decorated. Swaminarayan sect members used paintings to show the importance of women.

Devotee Sharda Shah said the entry of women is banned in many temples of the country. Similarly, women are not allowed in many worship centres. "In such a situation, Burhanpur is the only women's temple in Madhya Pradesh. It can be seen as an example of women's empowerment. Women are not behind in any field, especially in matters related to religion." she said.