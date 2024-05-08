A Journey to Tawang from Tezpur Unfolds Many Attractions of Nature and Tourist Places

Tourist Attractions in Northeast (ETV Bharat)

Tezpur (Assam) : Many tourist attractions are located in the border areas of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh. These include Tawang Monastery, Bumla Pass on the Indo-China border and the confluence of waterfalls. The most important place is the Tawang War Memorial, a monument to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. How we can make this journey at a very low cost?

There are daily morning car services from Tezpur city to Tawang. They begin from early morning along mountainous, inaccessible and steep winding roads and arrive in Tawang at night. One Similar car can carry about 9 passengers to Tawang, Bamdila, Seepa and Dirang areas. This trip must be booked in advance at this place in Tezpur.

This road, known as NH-211, connects Bhalokpong -Chariduar- Tawang and can now reach its destination faster than ever after crossing two tunnels. The world's highest two-lane tunnel through the white ice cover can now be reached with less complications. The best time is from October to May as there is no possibility of landslides in the mountainous areas during this period. Landslides occur frequently in the mountainous areas during the rainy season.

Sela Tunnel has been constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet on road connecting Tezpur to Tawang and will bypass treacherous Sela Pass at an altitude of 13,700 feet. Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road on which this Tunnel has been constructed is an important axis connecting Tawang region and provides connectivity to the hinterland upto Tezpur.

The road had various bottlenecks like Nichephu, Bomdila Town and Sela Pass, which have been addressed by BRO by construction of Sela and Nichephu

Tunnels and Bomdila Bypass. The Nechiphu Tunnel was inaugurated and dedicated to the Nation on 12 September 2023 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tawang is predominantly inhabited by the Monpa people. There is a legend surrounding the name of the Tawang Monastery, which was founded by Mera Lama Lordre Gyatso in 1681 at the behest of the 5th Dalai Lama, Gawang Lobsang Gyatso. Ta means "horse" and wang means "chosen". So, the word Tawang means "chosen by horse". According to a legend, the monastery is believed to have been chosen by the horse owned by Mera Lama Lodre Gyatso. The Sixth Dalai Lama, Sangyang Gyatso, was born in Tawang.

This journey covers Mandala 100 Buddha stupas, located about 40 km from Dirang.