Man Killed, Daughter Critically Injured As Neem Tree Falls On Bike In Delhi's Kalkaji

The girl was trapped under the tree for over an hour before she was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A man was killed and and daughter sustained critical injuries when a neem tree fell on their bike at Kalkaji on Thursday morning
The neem tree that fell on the bike in Kalkaji (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 14, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

New Delhi: A man was killed and and daughter sustained critical injuries when a neem tree fell on their bike at Kalkaji on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on B Block main road in Kalkaji as the father-daughter duo was travelling on a bike. A huge neem tree on the roadside fell on them killing the man on the spot. The girl was trapped under the tree for around one-and-a-half hours. Eyewitnesses said the girl sustained critical injuries on her shoulder and legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals rushed to the spot for assistance but rued rescue agencies responded to the incident after over an hour. While it was an uphill task to remove the tree from the road, the local administration accomplished the task with the use of heavy machinery.

Eyewitnesses said the occupants of a car had a narrow escape as the tree fell on the rear of the vehicle. The car was being driven by a man who was on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi came down on the state government for such incidents. In a post on X, she demanded the removal of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for his failure to ensure the city's safety and infrastructure.

