ETV Bharat / state

A Heinous Crime, Justice Should Be Served: Lalu Yadav On Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

New Delhi/Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav termed the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate doctor in Kolkata as a "heinous crime" and said that justice should be served.

"Doctors are on strike and have been protesting against the incident. Justice should be served. Whatever happened is a heinous crime," Yadav said while responding to the recent incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The RJD supremo has gone to Delhi from Patna and is accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi. It has been learnt that Yadav will go to Singapore for routine health checkup following his kidney transplant.

He underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore on December 5, 2022 and had gone for a checkup to Singapore last year. He is likely to leave for Singapore after Raksha Bandhan.

Notably, his second daughter Rohini Acharya had donated her kidney to her father and the transplant took place in Singapore. After which, Acharya was praised across the country.