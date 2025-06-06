'A Heavenly Experience,' Says Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Describing Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag: Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Entrepreneurship Development Jitan Ram Manjhi reached Kedarnath Dham on Friday by helicopter and was welcomed by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and Kedar Sabha at the helipad.
Visiting with his family, Jitan Ram Manjhi performed 'Rudrabhishek Puja' in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, following which he was welcomed by BKTC Chief In-charge Officer Anil Dhyani and presented with Lord Kedarnath's prasad and Angavastra.
"A lot of enthusiasm can be seen among the devotees reaching the Dham. Visiting Baba Kedarnath gives a heavenly feeling. Devotees reaching the Dham from the country and abroad are returning with good messages," said Manjhi.
He took note of the reconstruction work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project and said that he felt a heightened sense of divinity and grandeur from the Dham compared to before.
"Manjhi has appreciated the travel arrangements made by the Uttarakhand government along with BKTC," said BKTC media in-charge Dr. Harish Gaur.
Priest Bagesh Ling, Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari, Umesh Posti, Dharmadhikari Onkar Shukla, Vedpathi Yashodhar Maithani, Vedpathi Swayamvar Semwal, Senior Administrative Officer DS Bhujwan, Senior Administrative Officer Yaduveer Pushpavan, Assistant Accountant Pramod Bagwadi, Lokendra Rewari, Manager Pradeep Semwal were all present on the occasion of the Union Minister's visit.
Kedarnath Dham is one of the Chardhams and opened its doors to the pilgrims on May 2. Over eight lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham in just over a month of the Dham being open. The weather in Kedarnath is very dynamic frequently changing between clear, rainy, and snowy.