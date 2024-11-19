A Day Before Maharashtra Polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Accuses BJP Of Distributing Cash To Voters

Mumbai: Prior to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, clashes broke out between the workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and BJP over allegations of saffron party distributing money at a hotel in Nalasopara in Virar.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers created a ruckus outside Vivanta hotel, where BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was holding a meeting. They alleged that many BJP workers were found distributing money to voters. After the matter surfaced, Nalasopara MLA and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi candidate Kshitij Thakur reached the hotel and informed the Election Commission (EC) officials.

On information, a huge contingent from Virar police station and EC officials arrived here. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers have accused BJP workers of distributing money at Vivanta Hotel in Nalasopara East.

Angry over the incident, Thakur said it is unfortunate that BJP is misusing money in the election process.

It has been alleged that BJP leader Vinod Tawde had brought Rs 5 crore to Vivanta Hotel for distributing it to the voters. During inspection, police team found two diaries from the spot. Refuting allegations of cash distribution, Tawde said a meeting was underway at the hotel.

"Doesn't the BJP national leader know that outsiders have to leave the constituency 48 hours before voting? Doesn't Tawde have this much common sense? He had definitely brought Rs 5 crore cash to distribute to voters here. Now, it is to be seen as to what action the police and election commission take in this case," Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur said.