A Day After NPP's Support Withdrawal, Manipur CM Holds Emergency Meeting With NDA MLAs

Guwahati: The ruling BJP-led NDA MLAs of Manipur have urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to go all-out against the Kuki militants, who are responsible for killing six innocent women and children in Jiribam within seven days. They held an emergency review meeting at the Chief Minister's secretariat under the chairmanship of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday late evening.



Significantly, the crucial meeting came a day after the National Peoples' Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in the troubled northeastern state, which has been on edge since May last year due to the clash between the majority Meitei and Kuki community. Besides resolving to launch mass operations against the Kuki militants within seven days, the meeting has also resolved to appeal to the central government to review the November 14 order of imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of the state.



The ruling MLAs also want the cases related to the killing of six innocent women and children at Jiribam, the killing of one Hmar woman at Zairwan village on November 7 and the killing of a Meitei farmer woman at Saiton in Bishnupur district to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The meeting has also resolved to declare the Kuki militants responsible for killing the six women and children at Jiribam as an unlawful organisation within seven days. The NDA legislators also decided that if the above-mentioned resolution is not implemented within the specified time, they will discuss a future course of action in consultation with the people of the state.



The MLAs also stressed that the centre and state government should take all necessary steps to ensure peace and normalcy in the state. At the meeting, they also condemned the 'barbaric act' of a section of people attacking the houses and properties of the MLAs and ministers. The MLAs requested the government to initiate legal actions against such miscreants based on the report of the high-powered committee.



The meeting was attended by 27 ruling MLAs and ministers of the state while seven others have remained absent on grounds of medical reasons informed over the phone. Eleven members of the ruling BJP-led alliance, however, remained absent from the meeting without citing any reasons.



The emergency meetings of the ruling MLAs and ministers were convened considering the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, which has forced the state government to extend the temporary suspension of Internet services for another two days in seven districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur from Monday till November 20.



On Monday, protests continued in Manipur over the violence, particularly in the state capital Imphal where the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integration (COCOMI) shut Central government offices including the GST office and the State Election Officers' office.



Students of Manipur University also protested in Imphal on Monday burning effigies of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding immediate resolution of the conflict and security to the people.

There were also reports of violence from Jiribam on Sunday night when the CRPF had to resort to firing to control protesting an agitating mob In Jiribam leading to the death of one and the injury of another in firing.