A Daughter's Tribute: Urmila Gajapati Unveils Her Father Ananda Gajapati Raju's Biography

Urmila's biography of her father captures his life journey, thoughts, and public service.

Every girl sees a hero in her father. For Urmila Gajapati, the best form of celebrating her hero was to pay him a literary tribute.
Urmila Gajapati at the book launch (ETV Bharat)
Published : September 3, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

Vishakapatnam: Every girl sees a hero in her father. For Urmila Gajapati, the best form of celebrating her hero was to pay him a literary tribute.

On the 75th birth anniversary of her father, Late Pusapati Ananda Gajapati Raju, a respected public representative and head of the royal family, Urmila unveiled his biography. Rich with stories of service and values, the book has now gained nationwide recognition.

Urmila's biography of her father captures his life journey, thoughts, and public service. The book was unveiled at a special ceremony at the Grand Bay Hotel in Visakhapatnam, by Ananda's brother and Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju. Speaking on the occasion, he said the book will remain in people’s memories forever and serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Belonging to the illustrious Pusapati dynasty, Urmila grew up amidst royal traditions, academic pursuits and political affairs. Educated abroad, she later organized several activities at her native place. Inspired by her father’s life as a Simhachalam Temple trustee, MP, and minister, she decided to chronicle his contributions in a book. The effort is now drawing praise from dignitaries and literary circles.

Urmila explained that with her family’s encouragement, she gathered stories, memories, and records about her father within a short time and presented them in the book. She said she wanted his services and ideals not to remain confined to a few people but to reach the world at large.

Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao appreciated Urmila’s effort, calling it a noble way to immortalize her father’s thoughts and services. He said though Ananda is no longer alive, his memories and contributions live on through this book. He expressed hope that Urmila will continue to excel in writing and literature.

Governor Ashok Gajapati Raju too praised the book, saying it would inspire many and keep Ananda’s memory alive. Through her book, Urmila has given voice to the values, service and legacy of her father. The biography not only rekindles memories of Ananda but also inspires readers to carry forward his vision of service to people.

