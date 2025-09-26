ETV Bharat / state

A Champion Of Odisha’s Coastal Resilience Bharati Sethy Leads Ganjam Farmers Into Mud Crab Farming

In all the stages, the climate champion with support from ECRICC helps the farmers with resources. The title climate champion is given mostly to women under the ECRICC project.

According to Bharati, salinity and proper management are two crucial factors for success. “Located close to the coastline, the water from the sea is chanellised to the ponds through natural inundation. Then, to make the water conducive for mud crabs, the right management practices including application of lime, maintenance of salinity, feeding chopped fish twice daily, regular sampling for Average Body Weight (ABW) and feed adjustments are ensured,” she says.

She believes her knowledge grew as she spent more time with the farmers. “They opened up about their problems in fish farming, their apprehensions about mud crabs, and their fears of trying something new. Once I allayed their fears, they were good to go,” she explains.

Explaining how she convinced the fish/shrimp growers to shift, Bharati says, “In every new venture one faces difficulties. I had an upper edge for the simple reason that I belong to this village. People realized I would not ask them to do anything that could harm their livelihood. Moreover, I joined them in the ponds as I trained them.”

A graduate from Berhampur University, Bharati is just 25 and currently preparing for competitive examinations. Until recently, she spent most of her time tutoring school children. Now, she situates herself in a place where making fishermen of her village climate-conscious through mud crab farming is paramount to her.

“I had no knowledge about mud crabs initially, but after rigorous training by experts under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities project (ECRICC) project, I gained confidence,” says Bharati, her determination visible in her face and eyes.

Though too early to predict business prospects or profits, Bharati, as a climate champion, is confident about the positive impact of mud crab farming on climate.

Treading with caution, Bharati swiftly moved from one pond embankment to another with ease through cross sections that were dangerous yet delicately connected with thin logs. Waiting for her were some 20-odd people from the fishermen community who trust Bharati like none else. Dependent so far on the usual fish business, the farmers of Katuru this year are pinning hopes on mud crabs, which now are leaving behind old shells on the banks, a mark of maturing.

Berhampur : Riding on a scooty with Bharati Sethy along the narrow embankments or bundhs bifurcating farmlands and water bodies made one thing clear - she was a deft rider, knew her territory well, and was also an expert in negotiating tricky routes to reach her destination. Tall at 5 feet 10 inches, dark, bold, and beautiful, Bharati is that confident woman who not only turns heads but also carries the charisma to change the narrative of an entire village - about how they farm and earn. In Katuru village of Chikiti block in Ganjam district, her native place, Bharati - the climate champion - has been the harbinger of change by introducing climate-friendly mud crab farming to fish farmers.

ECRICC is a collaborative initiative between the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of India, the Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha, and UNDP. It focuses on ecosystem restoration and community-based approaches, including empowering women to become climate champions (a total of 304 in Odisha) who get actively involved in climate-adaptive initiatives such as mud crab farming, contributing to sustainable livelihoods and coastal resilience.

“The crablets are procured from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture in Tamil Nadu which is the only source for the species currently. Each of them weighs around 2-3 grams. The usual proportion is 5,000 crablets per hectare. Currently the crablets are being flown from Chennai to Bhubaneswar and distributed to the project areas which at times lead to transit mortality. But now, since we are in the process of having our own hatchery, hopefully in future, this problem will be sorted,” says Ranjan Kumar Bhoi, District Coordination Officer, Ganjam, ECRICC.

Recently, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to establish Odisha’s first crab hatchery at Paradeep. This collaboration brings together the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), and the ECRICC project.

With an investment of Rs 2.81 crore from the Green Climate Fund, the hatchery is projected to produce one million quality crab seeds annually. This will provide a stable source of livelihood for farmers, reduce pressure on wild crab populations, and significantly boost the state’s blue economy and export potential through sustainable practices.

“The hatchery will ensure a steady supply of high-quality crablets, boosting climate-adaptive livelihoods across the state,” says Prem Kumar Jha, IFS, State Project Director, ECRICC.

Currently, three villages Kaitha, Sunapur, and Katuru in Bhauda landscape and Arunapur in Chilika landscape in Ganjam are under the crab farming project. Of the 23 farmers participating, 18 are from Bahuda and five belong to Chilika.

“When we dealt with shrimps or wild crabs, they fetched us Rs 500 to Rs 600. But mud crabs fetch about Rs 1,250 per kg, which is highly profitable. We get all the support through Bharati, our climate champion. We always wished for our own hatchery, and now that has been fulfilled,” says Padmanava Behera, a farmer and B Tech diploma student.

Around the ponds, small makeshift huts can be seen where family members take turns guarding the crabs. “There is always the risk of theft as these crabs fetch good value. So we ensure someone is always near the ponds,” he adds.

Speaking of factors that affect crab survival, Bhoi explains, “It takes nine months for mud crabs to mature. But differential growth patterns, cannibalism, and untimely rains that dilute salinity, can kill many. The crabs need hideouts in the pond to avoid cannibalism, so regular monitoring is imperative.”

Chaitanya Behera, a beneficiary of the ECRICC project who had been doing fish farming for the last 40 years, said the fishing community in the village was always into fish and shrimps. “We never knew about crabs. When our village girl told us about mud crab farming and assured us that it will give us a good return, we had to listen to her,” he says. Whether the investment will be profitable, Behera says, it is too early to predict. “We have just started. It would need some months to see the crab grow and give us some indication that we are in for a good harvest and earning,” he adds.

Similarly, mud crab farmers like Nakula Behera (64), who had started work on his ponds a little earlier, say they are seeing the crabs molting (leaving behind the shell layers from their body) indicating that they are maturing. “They will shed many such layers before they are ready to be harvested. But we have got to know that without any medicine or pollutant feed, we can keep the climate good and the water free of harmful medicines. This in turn will help in the second season of farming,” he states.

A project that aims at coastal climate enhancement and developing resilience, particularly among women through a community-managed team, the initiatives like SRI, mud crab farming, watershed management and ornamental fishing are showing signs of success. “Our aim is to make the coastal livelihood resilient. After mud crab success, people will emulate it in other areas located in the coastal map. We have subject matter specialists and climate champions to guide people,” Bhoi adds.

On how the beneficiaries are chosen, he explains that it is mostly marginal farmers, women-headed households, women, and those who are climate-vulnerable. “We conducted meetings at villages involving even the PRI members. There we got to know the issues affecting each village. Accordingly we projected the solutions we have. We made sure our projects can help solve the problems with a focus on gender mainstreaming,” he further explains.

When an entire community trusts Bharati, she feels her intention to do some social service is achieved. After joining the ECRICC as climate champion in February 2025, she attended many training programmes and interacted with farmers. “I am happy I could convince the fishermen community about the climate-friendly crab cultivation which can give them better yield and profits. They understood that the mud crabs cultivation will need less investment as ECRICC will help them get crablets, feed and ensure proper management. And when the officials of the project visited the sites to personally review the work, the beneficiaries were too happy,” shares Bharati sporting a smile.

For Bharati, the work has given a new meaning to her life. She has been involved also in SRI farming and awareness programmes in schools about pollution, road safety and hygiene. “I am happy to be serving the society through this work. The best part is, in times when carbon footprints are taking a toll on the humans, I am contributing my bit in reducing the pressure on the environment,” says Bharati as she rides back on the scooty, smiling all the way, after a day’s work.