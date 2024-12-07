A Bus Owner From Kasaragod Has Introduced A Unique Hybrid AC Bus In Remote Area

ETV Bharat / state

A bus owner from Kerala has introduced a unique hybrid AC bus in a remote area of the state.

The Hybrid Bus which is operated by Sreejit (right) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Kasaragod: Inspired by his discomfort while driving in the heat, despite the fan above his seat, Sreejith embarked on a mission to find a better solution. After investigating various options, he collaborated with a person in Thrissur to develop an eco-friendly air-conditioning system for the bus.

The result is the first hybrid AC bus in Kerala. This bus, named Sreekrishna, started its service with an air conditioning system that cools the cabin during the hot summer months. The innovation is especially appreciated in the local context, where many buses have stopped operating, and passengers have been enduring the intense heat and dust.

The bus, which operates on the Kasaragod-Bandadka route, provides much-needed relief from the scorching heat for both passengers and staff.

Sreejith, who has a deep love for buses and a personal connection to the bus industry, is pleased with his initiative. Despite the financial challenges, including the Rs six lakh spent on air-conditioning, he is hopeful that the bus will generate enough income to cover the cost within a year.

He claimed that the bus's mileage has not been affected by the AC system, and the bus runs four times a day, with air conditioning only turned on during the hottest parts of the day.

This move to introduce an air-conditioned hybrid bus is being lauded by locals, as it not only provides comfort but also addresses the larger issues faced by the local bus service industry, especially with the ongoing crisis that has led many private buses to cease operations.

For Sreejith, this bus represents not only a business venture but also a fulfilment of a long-standing wish, as he follows in the footsteps of his uncle, who had a bus years ago.

Despite the challenges in the bus industry, Sreejith remains optimistic and plans to add more buses in the future. His passion for the industry and his commitment to improving the travel experience for passengers are evident in this innovative move.

