A Burst Of Greenery After Heavy Rains: Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary Set To Open For Visitors On Nov 1
DFO Baloda Bazar, Ganvir Dhammasheel said that the heavy rains have slightly delayed the sanctuary opening, but brought greenery to the forest.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: Following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, thrilling locales await wildlife enthusiasts at the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Baloda Bazar, which is scheduled to open for visitors on November 1, 2025, albeit after a slight delay caused by the inclement weather this year.
Baloda Bazar District Forest Officer Ganvir Dhammasheel stated that the opening of the Barnawapara Sanctuary and Safari has been slightly delayed due to the rains. Road repairs and track improvements are underway. The sanctuary will open to tourists on November 1, he said.
“Due to the heavy rains this year, we had to spend more time repairing the roads and internal routes. As soon as the repairs are complete, we will open the Barnawapara Sanctuary on November 1,” he said. The DFO said that the rains have brought a burst of greenery to the forest, which will provide visitors with an unprecedented natural view. “Plants, grasslands, and water sources are in full bloom right now”.
Three Gates To Welcome Tourists
DFO Ganvir Dhammasheel stated that this year, the administration has made special arrangements for tourists so that they can enjoy the safari more conveniently. He said that all three gates at the sanctuary have been opened: Rawan, Barbaspur, and Bakrid Gate. Safari vehicles will be available from all gates, and tourists will be taken around different zones, he said.
Dhammasheel further informed that separate routes and zones have been designated for the safari from each gate to control crowds and avoid disturbing wildlife habitats. Rawan Gate will primarily offer opportunities to view elephants, nilgai, and deer, he said. The route passing through Barbaspur Gate includes a special area for birdwatchers, where rare bird species can be seen. Wild bears and bison will be visible through Bakrid Gate.
How To Book Safari Vehicles?
For the convenience of tourists, both online and offline bookings have been arranged by the administration. DFO Ganvir Dhammasheel stated that different vehicles including both gypsy and mini safari vans will be available at each gate. Drivers and guides have undergone rigorous safety training for guiding the visitors. Vehicles will be inspected before and after each safari to ensure no harm is caused to the environment.
Souvenirs, Guided Safaris New Attractions
The DFO stated that a souvenir counter is being introduced in the sanctuary, where tourists can purchase items related to Barnawapara. These will include bamboo and wooden handicrafts made by local artisans, decorative items made from forest leaves, and handmade clothing. All guides have received special training to provide a safe and informative experience for tourists.
Dhammasheel said that the tourist guides will not only provide information about the animals but also explain their importance to environmental balance.
Baranawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, An Abode Of Biodiversity
The Baranawapara Sanctuary spans approximately 245 square kilometers and was established in 1976. It boasts dense forests of sal, saja, bija, tendu, and bamboo. The wildlife here includes elephants, deer, sambar, bears, nilgai, foxes, and leopards. Over 150 species of birds are also found here. Many migratory birds arrive here during the winter season, creating a paradise for birdwatchers.
DFO Dhammasheel said that this year, a special team has been formed to provide biodiversity information to the visitors along with the safari. “Tourists will be informed about various plants, medicinal herbs, and wildlife conservation within the forest. Our aim is not just entertainment, but also environmental awareness,” Dhammasheel said.
How To Reach Barnawapara Sanctuary
Barnawapara sanctuary is one of the oldest and most protected forests in Chhattisgarh. The dense forests, the chirping of birds, and the rustling of the wind offer an experience completely different from the hustle and bustle of the city. The weather here, from November to June, is considered most suitable for safaris. Tourists can reach here by traveling approximately 85 kilometers from Raipur.
