A Burst Of Greenery After Heavy Rains: Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary Set To Open For Visitors On Nov 1

Elephants at Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary ( TV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST 3 Min Read

Baloda Bazar: Following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, thrilling locales await wildlife enthusiasts at the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Baloda Bazar, which is scheduled to open for visitors on November 1, 2025, albeit after a slight delay caused by the inclement weather this year. Baloda Bazar District Forest Officer Ganvir Dhammasheel stated that the opening of the Barnawapara Sanctuary and Safari has been slightly delayed due to the rains. Road repairs and track improvements are underway. The sanctuary will open to tourists on November 1, he said. Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary Set To Open For Visitors On Nov 1 (ETV Bharat) “Due to the heavy rains this year, we had to spend more time repairing the roads and internal routes. As soon as the repairs are complete, we will open the Barnawapara Sanctuary on November 1,” he said. The DFO said that the rains have brought a burst of greenery to the forest, which will provide visitors with an unprecedented natural view. “Plants, grasslands, and water sources are in full bloom right now”. Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary Set To Open For Visitors On Nov 1 (ETV Bharat) Three Gates To Welcome Tourists DFO Ganvir Dhammasheel stated that this year, the administration has made special arrangements for tourists so that they can enjoy the safari more conveniently. He said that all three gates at the sanctuary have been opened: Rawan, Barbaspur, and Bakrid Gate. Safari vehicles will be available from all gates, and tourists will be taken around different zones, he said. Deers seen at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)