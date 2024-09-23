Shiruru Hill Collapse: A Bone, Engine, Scooty Found in Fresh Search Operation

Karwar (Goa): The searches are on for the bodies of three persons who went missing after the Shiruru hill collapse in July.

The third phase of the operation began on Friday in the Gangavali River. Workers found an engine, a scooter, and a bone in the water till Sunday.

Officials said that a bone was found on the third day of dredger operations and it has been sent for a DNA test to find out whether it belongs to the three missing persons. They are not certain whether the engine found during the operation was that of the Benz lorry or tanker, which also sank.

On Saturday, the divers found a cabin and two tyres of the tanker. The barge brought from Goa for searches is reportedly working slowly.

Drowning expert Ishwar Malpe and his team on Sunday brought the pieces of acacia wood, which were said to be inside a Benz lorry. Also, a scooty was found in the water about 100 meters away from the place of the incident and was lifted from the river.

District In-charge Minister Mankala Vaidya, who reviewed the operation, said, "We don't know whether there is a dead body in the Gangavali river or not. However, efforts are being made. Now, the operation is planned for 10 days.”

“Some items are being found. Nothing more can be done. It is hoped that the trace of the missing person will be found. Otherwise, the operation will be Stopped," he added.