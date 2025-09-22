ETV Bharat / state

A 7.5-Km Tunnel On Obulavaripalle-Krishnapatnam Rail Route To Be South India's Longest

Obulavaripalle: An engineering marvel now demarcates the border of Nellore and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh, as the longest railway tunnel in South India, connecting Obulavaripalle to Krishnapatnam, will facilitate the movement of goods trains efficiently.

Part of a 113-km railway line, the ambitious initiative involved an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore, reflecting the scale and significance of this infrastructure development. The 7.5 km tunnel, located at Cherlopalle in the Velugonda forests spanning Chitveli and Rapur mandals, is a standout feature of the project. Built for Rs 470 crore, the tunnel cuts through dense forest terrain to ensure seamless connectivity across challenging topography.

In addition to the tunnel, 15 major and 120 smaller bridges had to be constructed to traverse roads, ponds, gullies, and numerous curves along the route. The combined design and construction efforts ensured not only structural stability but also the safety and efficiency of train operations.