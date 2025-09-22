A 7.5-Km Tunnel On Obulavaripalle-Krishnapatnam Rail Route To Be South India's Longest
An engineering marvel built at Rs 470 crore, the tunnel at Cherlopalle cuts through dense forest terrain to ensure seamless connectivity across the challenging topography.
Obulavaripalle: An engineering marvel now demarcates the border of Nellore and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh, as the longest railway tunnel in South India, connecting Obulavaripalle to Krishnapatnam, will facilitate the movement of goods trains efficiently.
Part of a 113-km railway line, the ambitious initiative involved an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore, reflecting the scale and significance of this infrastructure development. The 7.5 km tunnel, located at Cherlopalle in the Velugonda forests spanning Chitveli and Rapur mandals, is a standout feature of the project. Built for Rs 470 crore, the tunnel cuts through dense forest terrain to ensure seamless connectivity across challenging topography.
In addition to the tunnel, 15 major and 120 smaller bridges had to be constructed to traverse roads, ponds, gullies, and numerous curves along the route. The combined design and construction efforts ensured not only structural stability but also the safety and efficiency of train operations.
The project was inaugurated on September 1, 2019, by the then vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, highlighting its importance in boosting trade and transportation in the region. While the line has primarily been used for transporting goods, plans are underway to introduce passenger train services, which will further enhance connectivity for local communities and promote regional development.
The tunnel stands as a testament to modern indigenous engineering capabilities. Its construction through the challenging forest terrains of Velugonda required careful planning, advanced technology, and meticulous execution. Beyond serving as a transport route, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel time, improve logistical efficiency, and support economic growth by enabling faster movement of goods to and from the Krishnapatnam port.
As the region prepares to welcome passenger trains on this route, the Obulavaripalle–Krishnapatnam railway line and its 7.5 km tunnel are poised to become landmarks in South India's railway infrastructure, blending engineering excellence with regional development.
