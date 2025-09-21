ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Abducts Four-Year-Old, Throws Him Off A Cliff In Delhi's Anand Parvat

Crowd at the locality where the accused and the victim resided ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 21, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy abducted a four-year-old child and threw him down a 30-feet high cliff at Anand Parvat locality of the national capital. The child who sustained critical injuries died at a hospital on Sunday. Police said the child's mother complained her son had disappeared from near her residence where he was playing after returning from school on September 17. The child's family searched for him and then reported the matter to police which registered a case and started a probe. The CCTV footage showed the child with a teenager. The child's mother reocgnized the teen as her neighbour. Police then took the accused into custody. Police said the accused had studied till Class X and then had dropped out of school. He resided with his family in a rented house. The families of the victim and the accused had been at loggerheads over several issues.