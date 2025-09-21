Teenager Abducts Four-Year-Old, Throws Him Off A Cliff In Delhi's Anand Parvat
The child who sustained critical injuries died at a hospital on Sunday.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy abducted a four-year-old child and threw him down a 30-feet high cliff at Anand Parvat locality of the national capital.
The child who sustained critical injuries died at a hospital on Sunday. Police said the child's mother complained her son had disappeared from near her residence where he was playing after returning from school on September 17.
The child's family searched for him and then reported the matter to police which registered a case and started a probe. The CCTV footage showed the child with a teenager. The child's mother reocgnized the teen as her neighbour. Police then took the accused into custody. Police said the accused had studied till Class X and then had dropped out of school.
He resided with his family in a rented house. The families of the victim and the accused had been at loggerheads over several issues.
Police's investigation revealed the accused had taken out the motorcycle of the owner of the house where he resided on rest without permission and left it at another place. The mother of the four-year-old had informed the house owner of the matter, after which the accused was scolded by his father. Angered by his father's rebuke, the teenager decided to take revenge.
On September 17, the accused lured the child to nearby Ramjas Park and pushed him down a cliff. He then hit the child with a stone. Based on the accused's statement, police recovered the child and took him to Kalawati Hospital. However, he died during treatment on the day.
Subhash Chandra, SHO of Anand Parvat police station, said the juvenile was earlier booked for kidnapping as well as attempt to murder. But now that the child has died, he will be charged for murder. The body of the child has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.
Senior psychiatrist Dr Sanjeev Tyagi said the incident is frightening and worrying. "When a teenager takes such violent steps, it not only indicates criminal tendencies but also serious mental and emotional imbalance. Adolescence is characterized by poor control over anger and impulses. If the right counselling, guidance or emotional support is not provided in time, it takes a dangerous form. Family environment, stress and previous conflicts also promote such behavior," he said.
