Bihar: A 13-Year-Old Girl's Eyes Give Light And Hope To Strangers

Chhapra: Thirteen-year-old Neha Kumari, who battled a rare stomach illness for years, passed away at the age of 13 after a long and painful fight at Korar village of Bihar's Saran district. The untimely death of the girl brought grief to family members, but their decision to donate her eyes gave them a sense of solace in the grieving hour.

Neha had spent years in hospitals, undergoing treatment for her illness. She last received treatment at IGIMS in Patna, where she succumbed on August 3. Neha’s heartbroken parents were left shattered by the loss of their daughter. Despite the sorrow, they made a decision that would change someone's life.

"After Neha died, the doctors suggested that we donate her eyes. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we realised that in her death, Neha could give light to someone else’s life," Dhananjay Kumar, Neha's cousin, who was part of the collective decision, said.

Within 45 minutes of Neha's death, her corneas were processed at IGIMS. Through the noble act, Neha's eyes will now give light to someone in need. Neha’s father, Radheshyam Sah, said, "We made every bit of effort to save her, but could not. She was very intelligent and was also good at studies. Everything is over now. My daughter may have gone, but her eyes will bring light to the lives of many."

Dhananjay said she was not able to digest her food. "The treatment was very expensive. Due to this, her organs started weakening, and she became very weak. We got her treated to the best of our ability, but she died during treatment at IGIMS," he added.

Doctors said the medical procedures involved removing the corneas within six hours of a person’s death. Her eyes, now preserved in IGIMS, have become a source of light for those who are blind.