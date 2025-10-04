ETV Bharat / state

A 12-km Iconic Toy Train Journey For Maa Durga In Darjeeling To Immersion In Rangbul River

The Goddess's idol was placed in a dedicated compartment of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) train. This special train - consisting of the idol's car and two coaches for the puja committee members - departed Darjeeling Station to the rhythmic beats of drums and the cheers of onlookers.

For the first time in over a decade, the Nripendranarayan Bengali Hindu Hall's 111th Durga Puja culminated in a one-of-a-kind immersion procession, captivating locals and tourists alike.

Darjeeling : In the hill station of Darjeeling, an enchanting and historic tradition was reborn as Goddess Durga was given a unique farewell on her journey back home. The Goddess had a 12-km ride on the iconic Toy Train as part of her immersion procession.

The procession wound its way along the railway tracks, providing a majestic spectacle as it chugged past the famous Batasia Loop on its 12-kilometre journey to Rangbul.

While contemporary Durga immersions often use trucks, the Nripendranarayan Hindu Hall revived a tradition dating back to the British period, when the Toy Train was the primary mode of transport between the mountains and plains.

Toy Train Journey (ETV Bharat)

It was King Nripendranarayan who first brought Durga Puja to the hills, using the train to bring the idols from Kumartuli in Siliguri to Darjeeling. During the British period, the idol was taken to the mountains from the plains by toy train. At that time, Durga Puja was a rarity in the hills.

This year's heritage immersion was a collaborative effort with the DHR authorities, creating a truly different experience. After the procession, Maa Durga was immersed in the Rangbul River. "We have about 30 Bengali families living in the hills. But during this puja, the entire hill becomes one," said Subhasish Sengupta, secretary of the puja committee. His words proved true, as people from diverse backgrounds joined in the celebrations, a visual testament to the unity of the mountain community.

"This time, an initiative was taken to immerse the Mother in a toy train. It feels really good," Sengupta said. The sight of Maa Durga returning to Kailash on the charming Toy Train was an unforgettable spectacle. It beautifully merged local tradition with Darjeeling's famous heritage, reminding everyone that in the "Queen of Hills," even divinity travels with style.