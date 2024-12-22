99 Per cent of Tripura Villages Have Banking Access Within 5 km: CM Saha

Agartala: In a major milestone of financial inclusion, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that over 99% of the state’s villages now have banking access within a five-kilometre radius. The Chief Minister shared this update during his address at the North East Bankers Conclave, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union MoS Sukanta Majumder, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Saha highlighted the success of the PM-Jan Dhan Yojana, under which over 10.83 lakh bank accounts were opened, amassing deposits worth Rs 617 crore. The average deposit per account of Rs 5,702, surpassed the national average of Rs 4,357. He emphasised that the state government remains committed to achieving 100% financial inclusion, leveraging flagship schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

"Under the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, every village in Tripura has been equipped with a banking touchpoint or outlet," said Saha. “All districts and blocks are now equipped with ATM facilities. Furthermore, the State Level Banking Committee of Tripura has received the prestigious Award of Excellence for the Atal Pension Yojana since FY 2021-22," he added.

Saha also acknowledged the contributions of financial literacy centres and 2,800 business correspondents working to expand banking access. These efforts have led to notable increases in agriculture and MSME lending, he said. "We are also making strides in promoting entrepreneurship and financial independence by offering Mudra loans* to unemployed youth in the state,” he said. “As part of our Lakshya 2047 initiative, we aim to increase the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio to 80%, which will further accelerate the state’s economic growth."

Earlier in the day, Saha participated in the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council and the North East Space Application Centre Society meeting. The session was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union MoS Sukanta Majumder and Chief Ministers and Governors of the northeastern states were other notable persons who attended the meet.