98 Percent Marks Without Tuition: Delhi Girl Tops CBSE Class 10 Exam Results Through Self Study

New Delhi: In times of craze for private tuition, a girl from Delhi's Shahdara has topped the class 10 exam the results of which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday.

Anshika Guha has secured 98 percent marks in the exam in Science stream and aspires to become a doctor to help the poor.

Delhi Girl Anshika Guha Tops CBSE Class 10 Exam Results (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Anshika said that she topped the class 10th exam without any tuition. “I believed in self study and got full support from the school teachers in this,” she said. Anshika said that she used to make all her notes herself besides studying NCERT books during the exam.

“I used to solve each question by concentrating on it and getting help from teachers for the questions where I faced difficulty. The teachers taught very well and helped me solve each question. This is what made it possible for me to score 98% marks”.

Over her career plans, Anshika said that she wants to become a doctor in future and has selected Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects in class 11th.

“After 12th I will start preparing for NEET and hopefully get admission in AIIMS or other medical college”.She said that she wants people to get good treatment in the least amount of money so that even poor people can afford the treatment easily.

“There are long queues of patients in government hospitals of Delhi. Although the government improves facilities, the crowd of people also keeps increasing, so there is a problem somewhere. That is why I want to become a doctor and work in this field”.