96 Lakh MSMEs In Uttar Pradesh Will Get An Opportunity To Connect With Capital Market

By Varnit Gupta
Lucknow: It seems that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath doesn't want to leave any stone unturned, aiming to achieve the milestone of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. To move ahead in this direction, the Uttar Pradesh government and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assist the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in raising capital.
Under this pact, MSMEs will now be able to raise funds by bringing IPO through NSE Emerge platform. It is noteworthy that about 96 lakh MSMEs are working in Uttar Pradesh.
An official said that the state government is committed to empowering these enterprises financially and technically. "Under the MSME Policy 2022, financial assistance of Rs five lakh will be provided for listing on the stock exchange. This agreement will prove to be a milestone in empowering the MSMEs of the state, which will not only help in raising capital but will also widen their market reach," the official added.
NSE Emerge: Special platform for MSMEs
NSE Emerge is a special platform of NSE which gives MSMEs an opportunity to connect with the capital market. This gives enterprises benefits like public funding, brand credibility and access to new investors.
Awareness through seminars and workshops
NSE, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, will organise seminars, awareness sessions, road shows, and MSME camps across the state. Through these programs, entrepreneurs will be guided about the process of getting listed and raising capital through IPO.
The MoU was signed between the Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation (UPSIC) Raj Kamal Yadav and Senior Manager Nidhi Maheshwari of NSE. Principal Secretary, MSME, Alok Kumar and Secretary Pranjal Yadav were also present on the occasion.
"The Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Industry Minister Rakesh Sachan is providing a strong and conducive ecosystem to MSMEs. This MoU will give MSMEs access to the equity market, allowing them to expand their business," said Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, MSME Department.
Meanwhile, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, "So far, 612 companies have been listed on the NSE Emerge platform and have raised a total capital of over ₹17,003 crore. Their total market capitalisation is approximately ₹1,76,565 crore. MSMEs of Uttar Pradesh must also take advantage of this platform."