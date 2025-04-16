ETV Bharat / state

96 Lakh MSMEs In Uttar Pradesh Will Get An Opportunity To Connect With Capital Market

By Varnit Gupta

Lucknow: It seems that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath doesn't want to leave any stone unturned, aiming to achieve the milestone of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. To move ahead in this direction, the Uttar Pradesh government and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assist the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in raising capital.

Under this pact, MSMEs will now be able to raise funds by bringing IPO through NSE Emerge platform. It is noteworthy that about 96 lakh MSMEs are working in Uttar Pradesh.

An official said that the state government is committed to empowering these enterprises financially and technically. "Under the MSME Policy 2022, financial assistance of Rs five lakh will be provided for listing on the stock exchange. This agreement will prove to be a milestone in empowering the MSMEs of the state, which will not only help in raising capital but will also widen their market reach," the official added.

NSE Emerge: Special platform for MSMEs

NSE Emerge is a special platform of NSE which gives MSMEs an opportunity to connect with the capital market. This gives enterprises benefits like public funding, brand credibility and access to new investors.