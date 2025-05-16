93.80% Students Clear Class X Public Examinations In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Around 93.80 per cent students have cleared the Class X Public Examinations in Tamil Nadu.

The examinations were held from March 28 to April 15. A total of 9,13,363 students, including 4,46,411 male, 4,40,465 female, 25,888 private and 272 prison inmates had appeared the public examination. This year too, female students have performed well in the examinations. While 91.74 per cent male students passed the exam, 95.88 per cent females cleared it.

At least 4,917 schools across Tamil Nadu have achieved 100 per cent pass rate including 1,867 government institutions. This apart, around 22,000 students have scored 100 out of 100. Around 96.57 percent of students have passed in Mathematics, while 1,996 students have scored cent per cent marks.

In addition, 99.46 percent of students have passed in English, while 346 students have scored cent per cent marks in the subject. Similarly, 97.90 per cent of students have passed in Science, while 10,838 have scored cent per cent. Furthermore, 10,256 students have scored full marks in Social Science. Only eight students have scored cent per cent marks in Tamil language.

Sivaganga district has topped the Class X general examination with a pass percentage of 98.31. Virudhunagar (97.45 per cent) is in second position, Thoothukudi (96.76 per cent) in third, Kanyakumari (96.66 per cent) is in fourth and Trichy (96.61 per cent) is in fifth.

At the same time, Ariyalur district, which was in first position last year, has been pushed to the eighth position (96.38 per cent) this year. Apart from these, Chennai is in 34th position with 90.73 per cent, Chengalpattu district is in 35th position with a pass percentage of 89.82 per cent, and Kallakurichi (89.91 per cent) is in 36th position.

Vellore district is in last position with 85.44 per cent. The pass percentage in 135 government schools in Vellore is only 77.66 per cent much lower than the state average. Meanwhile, supplementary examinations will be conducted on July 4 for those who failed in the Class X general examinations.