92 Pakistani Nationals Detected In Karnataka, Four Without Long-Term Visas Must Return Immediately

Bengaluru: At least 92 Pakistani nationals are residing in Karnataka of whom four are required to leave India immediately as they do not possess long term visas (LTVs).

The Pakistani nationals are residing in Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, and Davanagere districts of the state. Uttara Kannada district has the highest number of people of Pakistani origin. The district has a total of 15 people of Pakistani origin, including 12 women and three children. Some locals who had left for Gulf countries for employment had married Pakistani nationals and are living with them here.

Responding to the issue in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We will follow the instructions of the Central Government regarding the repatriation of Pakistani nationals from the state, and we will also cooperate and take appropriate action in this regard." Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan said, "According to the recent order of the Union Home Ministry, those with long-term visas, especially those married to Indians, do not need to return. It has been advised to send back Pakistani nationals who do not have long-term visas," he said.

"A young Pakistani woman has obtained an LTV educational visa from the Central Government and is pursuing MBBS in the district. So there is no need for action against her", the SP said. Narayan said, 'We have already received a circular from the Union Home Ministry and the government. The Central Government had issued visas to Pakistani nationals. A woman residing in Davanagere district has a long-term visa whose validity is till August this year."

To comply with Indian immigration laws, any foreign national must register with the Regional Registration Office (FRRO) when they come to India. Registration with the FRRO facilitate svisa extension, necessary legal services and travel to other countries. And in cases of need, it helps investigative agencies contact foreigners.

The respective district administrations and police have already been informed about the Pakistani citizens registered with the Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Those who are not registered and are staying illegally are identified by the local police, arrested, and kept in detention centres. The identity and other information of such people are shared with the Centre by the state's Home Department. The Pakistan High Commission in India is informed about such people through the Union Home Ministry. The High Commission's officials are required to complete the verification process and send their citizens back.