90 Years Of Odisha Police! Slew Of Programmes Mark Foundation Day Celebrations In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha Police on Tuesday observed its 90th Formation Day in a solemn ceremony held at the State Police Headquarters here, commemorating nine decades of service since the creation of the province of Odisha on April 1, 1936.
Senior officials, led by the Director General of Police (DGP), attended the function, to pay rich tributes to fallen personnel and celebrate the force's achievements in maintaining law and order across the State.
Addressing the gathering, DGP Yashwant Bahadur Khurania emphasised Odisha Police's founding principles of 'Peace and Security', highlighting the police force's commitment to provide adequate police service to weaker sections of the society, including women and children. He also lauded the tireless efforts of officers and Constables who have been working under challenging conditions to uphold public safety.
On the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.
Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the DGP said the sacrifices made by the martyrs for a cause, should never be forgotten, and their memory should be honoured and preserved for future generations, inspiring courage and patriotism.
Highlighting notable accomplishments, the DGP pointed to the force's recent success in curbing illicit activities, including the seizure of contraband substances through coordinated state-wide operations. Reportedly, more than 30 border checkpoints were set up in the past year, which led to the registration of over 280 cases and arrest of nearly 335 persons. Several vehicles involved in illegal transport were also confiscated leading to seizure of contraband worth lakhs.
In his address, the DGP announced that Odisha Police will host the upcoming All-India Police Championships at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from April 7-15, with heightened security arrangements for smooth conduct of the event. He added that modernisation efforts are underway, with police stations receiving more manpower, rapid-response vehicles, and new technological tools to tackle cybercrime and economic offences.
DGP Khurania further urged citizens to cooperate with the police force and reaffirmed Odisha Police's commitment to serve the public with dedication, integrity and empathy.
During the event, several awards and citations were conferred upon distinguished officers and frontline personnel for their exemplary service. Medals were also presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to maintaining law and order during events of national significance.