90 Years Of Odisha Police! Slew Of Programmes Mark Foundation Day Celebrations In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha Police on Tuesday observed its 90th Formation Day in a solemn ceremony held at the State Police Headquarters here, commemorating nine decades of service since the creation of the province of Odisha on April 1, 1936.

Senior officials, led by the Director General of Police (DGP), attended the function, to pay rich tributes to fallen personnel and celebrate the force's achievements in maintaining law and order across the State.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Yashwant Bahadur Khurania emphasised Odisha Police's founding principles of 'Peace and Security', highlighting the police force's commitment to provide adequate police service to weaker sections of the society, including women and children. He also lauded the tireless efforts of officers and Constables who have been working under challenging conditions to uphold public safety.

On the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the DGP said the sacrifices made by the martyrs for a cause, should never be forgotten, and their memory should be honoured and preserved for future generations, inspiring courage and patriotism.