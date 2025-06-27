90-Year-Old Mother From Hyderabad Regains House From Sons Who Evicted Her

Hyderabad: 90-year-old Shakuntalabai, a resident of Moosarambagh in Hyderabad, sat heartbroken, yet resilient in that house from which her two sons forcefully evicted her.

In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring turn of events, the woman in her twilight years fought a legal battle to regain the house, only to gain it back on Thursday. Shakuntalabai said she had been living in a house shared by her two sons since her husband passed away years ago. But instead of care and support in her twilight years, she faced abandonment.

Her sons allegedly stopped looking after her and forcibly evicted her from the house in February last year. With nowhere else to go, she took shelter with her younger daughter. Refusing to accept her fate, Shakuntalabai approached the Hyderabad District RDO with the help of representatives from the Senior Citizens Association.

She pleaded that the sons who failed in their duty to support her should no longer be allowed to occupy the house. The RDO responded promptly, summoning both sons for counselling and urging them to vacate the property. Despite repeated warnings, they refused to leave.

Undeterred, Shakuntalabai returned to the Saidabad Revenue Office, seeking enforcement of her request. Saidabad Tahsildar Jayashree issued final notices to the sons, warning them to vacate the premises within two days or face action.

On Thursday, officials accompanied Shakuntalabai to the house, which was found locked. The property was then seized by revenue authorities and restored to the rightful owner, the elderly mother who was once cast out.