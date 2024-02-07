Uttar Pradesh: 90-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 8 Year Jail for Raping Two Minor Girls in Aligarh

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 11:07 PM IST

Representative image of Court (ETV Bharat PIC)

Two minor girls were raped by a 90- year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The old man was awarded eight- years imprisonment by a court. The crime was committed on March 19, 2017, near Pisawa area.

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 90-year-old man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for raping two minor girls in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Apart from this, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and directed to give 50 per cent of the amount to the victims. The court found the 90-year-old man guilty of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to police, the incident took place in 2017 near the Pisawa area following which a case was registered under the POCSO Act, 2012 at Pisawa police station following a complaint. The accused Mitthan was convicted for raping of two minor girls. Both the victim are seven years old.

Prosecution advocate Lalit Pundir said the incident occurred on March 19, 2017, in Aligarh when the victims were playing outside the house. Following the medical examination, the police filed a charge sheet and later arrested the accused. The court found the accused guilty based on evidence and witnesses in the case and sentenced him to eight years rigorous imprisonment.

