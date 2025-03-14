ETV Bharat / state

90 Lakh Unauthorised Village Properties In Karnataka To Get B Khatas Soon

Bengaluru: Like in cities and towns, the Karnataka Government on Friday decided to issue B khatas to a whopping 90 lakh unauthorised properties in Gram Panchayat limits across the state and bring them under the tax net.

The cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which enables Gram Panchayats to issue B khatas to unauthorised properties in villages. "There are about 90 lakh unauthorised properties in villages across the state. Issuing B Khatas and later e-khatas serves two purposes; ensuring revenue to gram panchayats in the form of property tax and checking the menace of illegal layouts across the state," said a Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

The government is likely to table the bill in the legislature next week and carry out a special drive over the next six months to issue B khatas. Last month, the government started the process of issuing B khatas to around 35 lakh illegal residential buildings and plots in the limits of urban local bodies from February.

Besides helping rural bodies to get revenue, the move is also expected to bring huge revenue to the State Government, which is gasping for funds to meet its five guarantees and increasing committed expenditures, as property owners had to make a one-time payment for getting B khatas.