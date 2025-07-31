90 Inmates At Uttar Pradesh Rehabilitation Home Donate Bodies

Varanasi: In a noble initiative, 90 inmates at a rehabilitation center in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have donated their bodies for medical research.

'Apna Parivar Ashram' in front of the Varanasi ghat is turning out to be the last ray of hope for the abandoned.

Dr. K. Niranjan, Director of the Apna Parivar Ashram, told ETV Bharat that abandoned people lying on the road are rescued and brought to the rehabilitation home where they are provided accommodation, food and medical facilities.

A view of Apna Parivar Ashram in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Those whose family members or relatives turn up, are sent home, while others stay to live as members of the ashram.

Body Donation Initiative

Dr Niranjan said that along with providing shelter to abandoned people, the ashram has also started a new initiative of body donation with 90 inmates donating their bodies so far. He said that if the relatives turn up to claim the body at the time of an inmate's death, it is handed over to them for last rites. But if someone has no relatives and the death is natural, then the body is donated to the medical college of Uttar Pradesh along with the documents, he added.

Dr Niranjan said that the campaign was started in 2018 after unclaimed bodies put the ashram management into a dilemma.

Volunteers at Apna Parivar Ashram in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

“First, unclaimed people come to our ashram, who have neither name nor address. It becomes even more difficult for us to find out about their religion. That is why we decided to start such a campaign, under which there is no problem regarding their last rites. Their bodies can be used for society,” Dr Niranjan said.

He said that they have donated most of the bodies to Banaras Hindu University, so that the availability of bodies for research can be ensured with the students of medical college.