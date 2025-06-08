ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Delhi's Nehru Vihar; Police Suspect Sexual Assault

New Delhi: A 9-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations, officials said.

DCP of North East Delhi Ashish Mishra said that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station on June 7 at 8:41 pm. Upon reaching the location, the police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault, police said, adding that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams are currently inspecting the spot.

According to the girl's father, his daughter had gone to her aunt's house to get ice on Saturday evening. When she did not return after a long time, he went searching. He then found that she had not reached her uncle's house.