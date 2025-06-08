ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Delhi's Nehru Vihar; Police Suspect Sexual Assault

The attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault.

9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Delhi's Nehru Vihar; Police Suspect Sexual Assault
Locals gathered outside the incident spot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 9:49 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A 9-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations, officials said.

DCP of North East Delhi Ashish Mishra said that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station on June 7 at 8:41 pm. Upon reaching the location, the police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault, police said, adding that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams are currently inspecting the spot.

According to the girl's father, his daughter had gone to her aunt's house to get ice on Saturday evening. When she did not return after a long time, he went searching. He then found that she had not reached her uncle's house.

The children playing on the street told him they saw her going into a house. The house was found locked, and he, along with locals present, broke into the house to see blood oozing out from a suitcase.

When it was opened, the girl was found lying in an unconscious state. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the DCP said. "Multiple teams have been deployed to collect evidence and trace the accused,” he added.

