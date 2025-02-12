9-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs in Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A group of stray dogs mauled a nine-year-old child in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The canines dragged the child from the field to the bushes where they tore apart his body. Later, the child died screaming.

Earlier, chaos broke out in Islamnagar of Rampur Maniharan police station area on Tuesday evening when the villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the child's cry. When people reached the spot and saw it, everyone was shocked. The cannibal dogs were mauling a 9-year-old child. The dogs ran away when the villagers chased them away, but the innocent child was writhing in pain, covered in blood. The police reached the spot in a hurry, wrapped the blood-soaked child in a cloth and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

SP city Vyom Bindal said stray dogs have become a menace at many places in Saharanpur district. "Last week, dogs have bitten many people. In Islamnagar, a pack of dogs has scratched and killed a 9-year-old boy. The incident happened within Rampur Maniharan police station limits. The boy's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem," Bindal said.

According to locals, Purushottam Kashyap, a resident of Islam Nagar, went to collect wood from the field when some dogs attacked him. The dogs kept scratching the child for about 10 minutes. The child kept screaming and shouting. The helpless boy kept struggling to save himself as dogs kept attacking him. By the time, people ran to save the child, he had died.

The villagers informed the family members and the police. In Mirzapur and Padli villages, stray dogs often bite and injure villagers. On Sunday, dogs had bitten and injured Zubair and Ahtsham, Suhail and two others. According to villagers, they have stopped sending them to places. A few days ago, dogs had mauled and killed 5-year-old Halima, a resident of Padli.