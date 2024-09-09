Begusarai (Bihar): In a mind-numbing incident, a 10-year-old boy was beheaded by his neighbour in Barkurwa Dwarikapur Saatha village, Mansoorchak, in Begusarai district of Bihar on Saturday. The motive behind the heinous crime remains unclear. The assailant Vijay Mahto was arrested by the police and the weapon used for the crime was recovered.

9-Year-Old-Boy Beheaded In Bihar's Begusarai, Assailant Arrested (ETV Bharat)

Ankush, the son of Anil Kumar Mahto, had gone out to play with friends when he was attacked with a cleaver and got beheaded. According to Anil Mahto, Vijay Mahto also chased away Ankush's younger brother when he went searching for him.

The family discovered Ankush's decapitated body after a local commotion alerted them to the tragedy. The accused was found calmly sharpening an axe near a local shrine when people began searching for him. When confronted, he attacked Anil Mahto's nephew, severing his hand and injuring two others. After a struggle, locals got hold of him and turned him over to the police.

Local police, including the station in-charge and inspector of Mansoorchak, arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. The forensic team is investigating the incident.

"We received reports of a child being murdered with a sharp weapon," said Ravindra Mohan, DSP of Teghra. "Upon arrival, we arrested the accused and are investigating the matter", added the police officer.

The family of the deceased has demanded the death penalty for Vijay Mahto.