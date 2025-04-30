17-Year-Old Gangraped In Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, Nine Held

Jhalawar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Aklera police station area here in Rajasthan, police said. She had come to attend a wedding with the family when the incident took place, they said.

On Tuesday night, at least nine people allegedly took the girl to nearby fields and gangraped her, her family alleged in a complaint.

“The victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and informed her family about the incident, after which the family filed a case with the police,” said an official. He said that all the accused had fled from the spot.

The victim's family filed a case of gangrape against nine persons, who were detained by the police in a prompt action and started questioning them.

Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar detailing about the incident (ETV Bharat)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Richa Tomar told ETV Bharat that the incident took place late on Tuesday when the girl had reached a wedding ceremony with her family.

“During the marriage function, the victim had to answer nature’s call, for which she went to the nearby fields. Suddenly, the accused surrounded her in the field and took turns to rape her,” she said.

She said the victim had named all the accused in the complaint, after which all of them were detained. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is now collecting evidence on the spot.

“The victim is currently stable, and her medical examination is being done by the medical board. A strict legal action will be taken against the accused once all the procedures are completed,” she said.