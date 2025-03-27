9 HIV Cases Confirmed In Kerala Due To Shared Syringes For Drug Use

Malappuram: Nine persons have tested positive for HIV in the last two months at Valanchery in Kerala.

The Health Department determined that the individuals contracted HIV by using shared syringes for injecting drugs. The syringes were found in an area near Valanchery town, where migrant workers from other states reside.

The Health Department's findings suggest that the use of used and shared syringes for injecting drugs led to HIV transmission among the nine individuals. It is common for drug suppliers to pass on drugs in pre-filled syringes and the individuals had been reusing the same syringes. The disease was confirmed in six Malayalis and three migrant workers. It was first detected in one person, after which the Kerala AIDS Control Society conducted further testings, leading to the identification of more cases.

"The use of shared syringes for injecting drugs has been confirmed" said Dr R Renuka, the District Medical Officer of Malappuram. "Through this method of drug use, more than 10 people, on an average, are diagnosed with HIV in the state every month. This year alone, 10 cases have been reported in Malappuram district" saiid Dr CI Shubhin, the nodal officer.

According to the AIDS Control Society, HIV is increasing among youth in the state. On an average, 1,200 people are diagnosed with the disease every year and 15 per cent of them fall in the age group of 19-25 years. An excise survey has revealed that 80 per cent of drug users consume the contraband in groups with most of them sharing needles.