9 Foreigners Who Completed Sentences To Be Sent Back To Their Homelands

Purnea: Efforts are on to send back nine foreigners, who have been staying at confinement centres after completing their sentences, to their native countries. All had illegally entered into India and then lodged in jails.

Manoj Kumar, superintendent of Purnea Central Jail, said among the nine foreigners, four are from Bangladesh, three from Sudan and one each from Nigeria and Myanmar.

"All of them had illegally crossed the international border and entered India through ​​Purnea. Foreigners who are lodged in the confinement centre of Purnea are Hasan Hasan from Myanmar, Ujjwang from Nigeria and Dilbar and Nasruddin from Bangladesh," Kumar said.

Dilbar and Nasruddin are lodged in the confinement centre after completing their sentence in Araria Jail on March 3, 2024 while Hasan Hasan was sent to the confinement center from Motihari Divisional Jail on September 26, 2024.

Presently, there are 16 foreign inmates who are serving their sentence in different jails of the state. Of them, 10 are in Katihar Divisional Jail, five in Kishanganj and one in Supaul Divisional Jail.

A confinement centre is a place where foreigners are housed after they complete their sentence till they are sent back to their country safely. Although the Embassy is working at making the arrangements, there are some foreigners whose residence has not been found yet and their relatives too have not registered any claim. In such a situation, due to lack of a correct address, these prisoners are forced to stay in the confinement centres.