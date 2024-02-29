9 Daughters Perform Father's Last Rites in MP's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Contrary to an age-old tradition, nine daughters performed the last rites of their father, a retired police personnel in Makronia, a suburban area in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Monday.

According to the traditions of the community, daughters do not take part in the final rites and the rituals are performed by the deceased's sons. In case, the deceased does not have a son then it is a close male relative who does the last rituals. But, the daughters of the family set an example by lighting the funeral pyre in order to stay by their father in his last journey.

Retired ASI, Harishchandra Ahirwar, passed away on Monday due to brain hemorrhage. After which, his nine daughters carried his pyre to Mukti Dham and performed the last rites as per Hindu customs.

Ahirwar lived in ward number 17 of Makronia and had retired from the 10th battalion of police. He treated his daughters equally and raised them like boys. Seven of the nine daughters are married. Since he did not have a son, his daughters decided to perform the last rites themselves.

People who witnessed the funeral were surprised to see women at the cremation site performing the final rites. While some consoled the daughters, many praised them for defying the tradition. People said that a son alone should not have the only right to perform the final rites and a daughter has equal rights.

The nine daughters have set an example by supporting their father in his last journey, a resident of Makronia said.