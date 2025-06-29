9 Construction Workers Feared Swept Away After Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: At least nine construction labourers are feared to have been swept away following a cloud burst near Silai Band between Paligad, Ojri Dabarkot on the Yamunotri Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Sunday, officials said.

The highway is closed at many places, including Silai bend, since the cloudburst. The labourers went missing following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst at around 3 am on Sunday. On receiving the information, rescue teams from different departments reached the spot and started searching for the missing people.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya, 19 workers were staying in the tents, out of which 10 workers have been rescued and brought to a safe place.

"Search and rescue operations for the missing nine labourers are underway by teams of Police, SDRF, NDRF, Revenue, NH Barkot, Health Department," he added. They are feared to have been swept away by heavy rain.

Torrential rains have created havoc across the state, disrupting normal life and damaging crops. There is also information of heavy rain damaging agricultural land in Kuthnaur village in the district. Currently, the situation in Kuthnaur village is said to be normal, and there are no casualties reported.

The road near Ojri has also been completely damaged. The agricultural fields are filled with debris. The Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti is also in danger, and the water level of the Yamuna has also risen following heavy rain.