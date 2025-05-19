Andhra Pradesh: 4 children Lost Lives In Locked Car In Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram/Chittoor/West Godavari: In a heart-wrenching incident in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, four young children died of suffocation after being trapped inside a locked car on Sunday. The tragedy occurred in Dwarapudi village, leaving three families devastated.

The deceased children were identified as Jashritha (8) and Charumathi (7), daughters of Burli Anand and Uma; Dwarapudi Manaswini (6), daughter of Kandi Suresh and Aruna; and Uday (7), son of Buchu Naidu and Bhavani.

While playing, the children entered a parked car, and the door reportedly locked immediately, trapping them inside. Their absence went unnoticed initially, prompting their parents to launch a frantic search. A construction worker eventually found the immobile children inside the vehicle. They were rushed to a hospital in Vizianagaram, where doctors pronounced them dead due to suffocation.

A villager from Dwarapudi mentioned that several events, including a marriage, were taking place in the village that night, which may have contributed to the children not being noticed for an extended period after they got into the car.

Aditi Gajapatirao, the Vizianagaram MLA who met with the bereaved families, described the incident as "very unfortunate." District in-charge Minister Vangalapudi Anitha conveyed her condolences, and District Collector B R Ambedkar directed officials to provide necessary support to the families. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MLA Pusapati Aditi Gajapathi Raju, and State Chairman of the Child Rights Protection Commission Kesali Appa Rao also visited the scene of the Vizianagaram tragedy.

Expressing his grief over the series of tragedies, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated, "The death of three children of the same family at Devarajapuram in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district and four children in a car accident at Dwarapudi in Vizianagaram district is deeply disturbing." He assured the affected families of all possible government assistance.

Adding to the day's sorrow, three other children from Devarajapuram village in Chittoor district drowned after falling into a five-foot pit while playing near their homes. The victims were Shalini (6), Ashwin (7), and Gowthami (7), all from different families in the village. Shalini's younger sister, Sabari (4), who was with them, alerted their families. However, rescue efforts proved futile, and the children were found dead.

In a separate incident in Eluru in West Godavari district, two young brothers, Sheikh Abdul (10) and Siddique (6), drowned in the Jalleru reservoir near their maternal grandmother's house where they were spending their summer holidays. They were bathing in the reservoir with their mother when the accident occurred. Their mother immediately sought help, but despite the efforts of neighbours and police, the children could not be saved.