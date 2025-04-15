ETV Bharat / state

8th Class Student Attacks Classmate With Sickle In Tirunelveli School Over Pencil Dispute

An eighth-grade student in a Tirunelveli private school attacked a classmate with a sickle in the classroom on Tuesday, leaving him injured and hospitalized.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST

Tirunelveli: A disturbing incident occurred on Tuesday in a private school in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, where an eighth-grade student attacked his classmate with a sickle inside the classroom, injuring him.

The two students reportedly had a long-standing dispute over a pencil. During school hours, one of them pulled a machete from his school bag and attacked the other. The injured student was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Teacher Also Injured While Intervening

A teacher who tried to stop the assault sustained a minor injury. The attacker fled the classroom after the incident but later surrendered at the nearby Palayamkottai police station.

Parents and Police Respond

The victim’s parents were shocked upon learning of the attack and rushed to the school and hospital. They stated that they had earlier informed the school about the conflict between the two students, but no action was taken.

Police Investigation Underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh confirmed that the attack stemmed from a previous conflict. He said the injured student had cuts on his head and hand, and the teacher also sustained a minor injury.

The police collected the CCTV footage and are investigating. The attacker will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and is likely to be sent to a government juvenile home.

Rising Concerns Over Student Violence

This is the second such violent incident involving school students in the area within a short span. Concerned parents gathered outside the school, demanding better safety measures. Only Class 8 students were sent home, while classes continued for the rest.

Read more: TN: School Student From Tirunelveli Attacks Classmate With Sickle After Fighting Over Split Water

