ETV Bharat / state

8th Class Student Attacks Classmate With Sickle In Tirunelveli School Over Pencil Dispute

Tirunelveli: A disturbing incident occurred on Tuesday in a private school in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, where an eighth-grade student attacked his classmate with a sickle inside the classroom, injuring him.

The two students reportedly had a long-standing dispute over a pencil. During school hours, one of them pulled a machete from his school bag and attacked the other. The injured student was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Teacher Also Injured While Intervening

A teacher who tried to stop the assault sustained a minor injury. The attacker fled the classroom after the incident but later surrendered at the nearby Palayamkottai police station.

Parents and Police Respond

The victim’s parents were shocked upon learning of the attack and rushed to the school and hospital. They stated that they had earlier informed the school about the conflict between the two students, but no action was taken.