ETV Bharat / state

89 Arrested In Rs 2000-Cr Crypto Currency Scam, Fraud Money Returned To 6 Victims: Himachal CM

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

State government has informed in the Assembly that 20 cases have been filed in the Rs 2000-crore crypto currency scam in the last three years and a total of 89 people have been arrested. Also, the government has managed to return Rs 11.36 lakh to six victims.

89 Arrested In Rs 2000 Cr Crypto Currency Scam, Fraud Money Returned To 6 Victims: Himachal CM
Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (ETV Bharat/ File)

Shimla: A crypto currency scam amounting to Rs 2,000 crore has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh in which, 20 cases have been registered and 89 accused arrested. Of the total amount duped, money has been returned to six victims. This has been revealed in the monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania inquired about the crypto currency scam in the House, asking as to what action has been taken in connection with the scam in the last three years.

In a written reply on behalf of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, it has been told that this scam amounts to Rs 20 billion (Rs 2000 crore).

The issue of crypto currency scam was first raised by Hoshiar Singh, an independent MLA and later, the state government had formed a committee.

In Sukhu's reply, it has been told that a total of Rs 11.36 lakh was returned to six victims. Among the victims, Ravindra Sharma, Raj Kumar and Satpal Rana, from Dehra were returned Rs 38,000, Rs 1.96 lakh, and Rs 38,000 respectively.

A total of Rs 1 lakh was returned to Surendra Singh from Haripur and Yashveer Singh, a resident of Baijnath was returned Rs 5.40 lakh. This apart, Rs 2.24 lakh was returned to a native of Mandi Sadar, Manoj Kumar.

A total of Rs 11.36 lakh has been returned so far, the written statement read.

Read more

Blurring The Lines Between Traditional And Digital Finance; The Rise of Crypto Millionaires In 2024

Shimla: A crypto currency scam amounting to Rs 2,000 crore has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh in which, 20 cases have been registered and 89 accused arrested. Of the total amount duped, money has been returned to six victims. This has been revealed in the monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania inquired about the crypto currency scam in the House, asking as to what action has been taken in connection with the scam in the last three years.

In a written reply on behalf of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, it has been told that this scam amounts to Rs 20 billion (Rs 2000 crore).

The issue of crypto currency scam was first raised by Hoshiar Singh, an independent MLA and later, the state government had formed a committee.

In Sukhu's reply, it has been told that a total of Rs 11.36 lakh was returned to six victims. Among the victims, Ravindra Sharma, Raj Kumar and Satpal Rana, from Dehra were returned Rs 38,000, Rs 1.96 lakh, and Rs 38,000 respectively.

A total of Rs 1 lakh was returned to Surendra Singh from Haripur and Yashveer Singh, a resident of Baijnath was returned Rs 5.40 lakh. This apart, Rs 2.24 lakh was returned to a native of Mandi Sadar, Manoj Kumar.

A total of Rs 11.36 lakh has been returned so far, the written statement read.

Read more

Blurring The Lines Between Traditional And Digital Finance; The Rise of Crypto Millionaires In 2024

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLYSUKHWINDER SINGH SUKHUCRYPTO CURRENCY SCAMHIMACHAL CRYPTO CURRENCY SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.