Court Acquits Three Persons Accused Of Bank Robbery, Murder Over Lack of Evidence In UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri: The court of Additional District Judge on Saturday acquitted three persons accused of robbing a bank and murder over lack of evidence.

Additional District Judge (Special Robbery Court) Jaiprakash pronounced the verdict stating the police's investigation into the case was weak. The accused had robbed Rs 88.20 lakh from the State Bank of India Bhogaon branch and killed three people in the process. A fourth accused died during the trial.

The police had filed a chargesheet in the court against the four accused in 2015. The court however stated that there were serious flaws in the police investigation. Hence, giving the benefit of doubt, the three accused Awadhesh alias Bitu, Saroj alias Adil and Akbar Qureshi were acquitted. While the fourth accused Satish had died long ago.

The incident dates back to January 28, 2003 when apart from cashier RK Gupta and accountant MC Agarwal, security guard Shivraj Singh was on duty at the Bhogaon branch of SBI. At around 8 pm, when the second guard Girish Dubey reached the branch to take over , he saw that the bank door was open and Shivraj's blood-soaked body was lying near the strong room. Gupta and garwal's bodies were also lying near the store room. Later, it came to fore that the branch was robbed.

The then Chief Minister Mayawati instructed police to crack the case. Initially police could not get any breakthrough. On 6 August 2005, the police filed a final report and in 2010, Rs 2,90,000 in cash was found in the farm of Aneek Singh in Amera village. Police in its report stated that the cash was looted from the bank.

Police took Awadhesh, Saroj and Satish into custody. Later, on the basis of their statements, Akbar Qureshi was also arrested. Police filed a chargesheet against the four. The money recovered from the farm was produced as evidence but it was not enough at the three were acquitted by the court.