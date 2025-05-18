8,600 Pilgrims From Karnataka Embark On Hajj 2025; CM Siddaramaiah Calls For Communal Harmony

Bengaluru: A total of 8,600 pilgrims from Karnataka have embarked on the annual Hajj 2025 to Saudi Arabia, with Bengaluru serving as the main embarkation point. The first flight took off from Kempegowda International Airport following a formal send-off ceremony at Hajj Bhavan.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for communal harmony and mutual respect among all communities. “We must live like children of one mother. Only by seeing each other as brothers and sisters—regardless of religion—can we achieve true equality and peace. God does not want a society filled with hatred,” he said.

(ETV Bharat)

Zulfikhar Ahmed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Hajj Committee, shared details of the arrangements made for the pilgrims. “This year, we received around 11,000 applications. After cancellations for various reasons, 8,600 pilgrims finally undertook the journey through 27 flights,” he said. Among them, 8,000 pilgrims departed from Bengaluru, while 600 others traveled via nearby states such as Telangana.

To prepare pilgrims for the demanding rituals of Hajj, the Committee organized several training programs, including a Hajj Walkathon. “We also deputed 51 Hajj Inspectors in Saudi Arabia to coordinate logistics like accommodation, food, and other needs. Their role is to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for every pilgrim,” Ahmed added. He also acknowledged the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Minority Affairs for their support in managing logistics and facilities.

(ETV Bharat)

Executive Officer for Hajj Operations, Sarfaraz, expressed gratitude to the volunteers and the Karnataka Hajj Committee. “The discipline and commitment shown by our volunteers is commendable. We have instructed Hajj Inspectors to promptly address any grievances faced by the pilgrims,” he said.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Zameer Ahmed Khan, facilitated free meals (Lunger) at Hajj Bhavan throughout the departure schedule. Thousands of pilgrims and their relatives benefited from the facility during their stay in Bengaluru.

Pilgrims departed in batches from Hajj Bhavan, travelling to either Madina or Makkah. While most pilgrims used Bengaluru as the embarkation point, some from Bidar and Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) districts left from Hyderabad due to proximity. The city also served as an embarkation hub for select pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

(ETV Bharat)

The state government has also announced the construction of an additional building at Hajj Bhavan in the 2025 budget to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims and their families.

As they began their sacred journey, pilgrims were encouraged to pray for peace, communal harmony, and the well-being of the nation. Many expressed satisfaction with the improved arrangements, digital services, and enhanced infrastructure that made their experience smoother.