86 Lakh Cash Reward On Heads Of 12 Naxalites Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter

11 weapons including three AK-47 rifles & two INSAS rifles, one SLR, two BGL launchers and detonators were recovered following the encounter between security forces and Naxals, in Gadchiroli on Thursday. ( ANI )

Gadchiroli: The 12 Naxalites, including three senior cadres, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra carried a total cash reward of Rs 86 lakh on their heads, police said on Thursday.

Due to the success of the operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalams of Maoists have been wiped out, they claimed.

Twelve Naxalites, including five women, were killed and three security personnel injured in the encounter that took place on Wednesday near the Chhattisgarh border. The exchange of fire started in the afternoon and lasted around six hours, an official said.

"Credible information was received yesterday morning that 12 to 15 members of Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur joint local organisation squad (LOS) are camping in a forest area near Chhattisgarh border in Wandoli village with an aim to carry out subversive activities in view of the upcoming Martyrs' Week observed by Naxalites (between July 28 and August 3)," a release issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli office said.

"Accordingly, seven units of the anti-Maoist C-60 squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately despatched for the area search operation. While the teams were engaged in the operation, the Maoists indiscriminately fired at them, which was retaliated strongly by the C-60 teams," it said.

SP Neelotpal said in a press conference that the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure. After the exchange of fire, a search was conducted in the area, which led to the recovery of the bodies of seven male and five female Maoists, he said.