85-Year-Old US Tourist Dies Due To Sudden Illness In Rajasthan

Bharatpur: An 85-year-old US tourist, who was on a trip to Rajasthan and on her way to Ranathambore from Bharatpur Railway Station, died due to sudden illness on Thursday.

Identified as Dorothy Lee Nora, the woman who was from Atlanta, suddenly fell ill at the Bharatpur railway station earlier. The foreign tourist had arrived at the station with a group of friends to travel to Ranthambore after visiting Agra.

Her condition drastically deteriorated, so her fellow tourists immediately sought help from the station officials. Upon receiving information, ASI Mukesh Kumar of the RBM police station rushed to the spot, and she was immediately rushed to the RBM hospital. The doctors admitted her and began treatment, but her condition deteriorated and she was declared dead shortly thereafter.

'Death a natural cause'