85-Year-Old US Tourist Dies Due To Sudden Illness In Rajasthan
Published : October 9, 2025 at 11:21 PM IST
Bharatpur: An 85-year-old US tourist, who was on a trip to Rajasthan and on her way to Ranathambore from Bharatpur Railway Station, died due to sudden illness on Thursday.
Identified as Dorothy Lee Nora, the woman who was from Atlanta, suddenly fell ill at the Bharatpur railway station earlier. The foreign tourist had arrived at the station with a group of friends to travel to Ranthambore after visiting Agra.
Her condition drastically deteriorated, so her fellow tourists immediately sought help from the station officials. Upon receiving information, ASI Mukesh Kumar of the RBM police station rushed to the spot, and she was immediately rushed to the RBM hospital. The doctors admitted her and began treatment, but her condition deteriorated and she was declared dead shortly thereafter.
'Death a natural cause'
Kumar stated that preliminary investigation suggests the woman's death was due to natural causes. The police have kept the body in the hospital mortuary, and the cause of death will only be officially determined after the postmortem report arrives. The police contacted the deceased woman's family and other members of the tourist group and initiated further procedures.
The other associates of the deceased woman tourist left for Ranthambore. One member of the group stayed back in Bharatpur to complete the necessary formalities, documentation, and police procedures. The local administration has also contacted the embassy to complete the necessary international procedures.
Following the incident, the Bharatpur Railway Station and the Tourism Department have announced increased vigilance regarding the safety and health checks of foreign tourists. Hundreds of foreign tourists visiting Agra and Ranthambore stay in Bharatpur these days as transit stops.
