82-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 1.38 Cr By Cyber Thugs Posing As Mumbai Police Officer In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 82-year-old retired employee was duped of Rs 1.38 crore by a cyber fraudster impersonating as a Mumbai Police officer, who threatened to arrest him in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police registered a case based on the victim's complaint and investigations were initiated.

On September 16, the elderly man, a resident of KPHB, received a call and the person claimed himself to be a Mumbai Police officer. The caller informed him that an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with a money laundering case and provided him with a phone number, advising him to contact the cybercrime department. Frightened, the man called the number and was connected to a person, who posed as a cybercrime officer.

The fraudster asked for the victim's Aadhaar card details, which he had immediately provided. Soon after, the victim received a video call, during which a man in a police uniform appeared on the screen and presented a fake arrest warrant, allegedly issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Using this fake document, the cyber thugs compelled the elderly man to share his bank account details.