80-Year-Old Woman Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur; FIR Registered

A youth from the Dholpur village came in front of an elderly woman in an inebriated state and committed an act of brutality against her.

80-Year-Old Woman Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur; FIR Registered
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 6:26 PM IST

Dholpur: An 80-year-old woman filed a case against a youth alleging that she was raped by him in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Sepau police station area here on Friday evening, while she was going to meet her daughter, police added.

The police station in-charge Virendra Singh said that the old woman came to the local police station to file a First Information Report. A criminal case of rape has been registered against the unidentified youth, he added.

Based on the complaint, the officer said that the survivor was going to meet her daughter on Friday evening. "Late in the evening, a young man from the village came in front of her in an inebriated state and forcefully took her to the field," the officer added.

The accused further committed an act of brutality against her, he said. After the woman's screams, the accused fled from the spot, Singh added.

Soon after the incident, when the survivor's family came to know about the incident, they immediately headed to the spot. They further took her along and reached the police station. The woman was taken for a medical check-up, the officer added.

According to police, efforts are on to trace the accused.

